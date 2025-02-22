Orlando City reveals team goals and expectations for the upcoming season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The annual media press conference, which included the EVP of Soccer Operations, General Manager Luiz Muzzi and Head Coach Oscar Pareja, discussed the Lions’ offseason.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Orlando City’s team discussed its goals and expectations for the upcoming campaign.

The team made it to the Eastern Conference last year, and now it is all about taking the next step and aiming for the MLS Cup.

Exploria Stadium Exploria Stadium (WFTV)

The roster will look a little different from last year, but Muzzi and Pareja spoke of high hopes and goals for the 2025 soccer season.

Orlando City will open the 2025 season at home in Inter&Co Stadium once again. The game will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, as the Club hosts the Philadelphia Union.

That match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Orlando City Soccer Orlando City Soccer wins first trophy since joining MLS in 2015. (wftv.com)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group