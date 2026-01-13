Orlando Health nears completion of its $160M Children’s Pavilion in downtown Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Our partners at the Orlando Business Journal report that Orlando Health is nearing the completion of its $160 million Children’s Pavilion, which is expected to be finished by late summer 2026.

The 189,000-square-foot facility will unite over 30 pediatric specialties in downtown Orlando, opposite the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.

This Orlando Health Foundation-funded investment consolidates pediatric specialties like cardiology, orthopedics, and neuroscience to improve coordinated child care.

The pavilion will house over 100 affiliated doctors, establishing Orlando Health as a top pediatric provider. Centralizing care aims to enhance outcomes and streamline treatments for families.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2026, with the facility opening soon after. Additional announcements about the launch and available services will be provided as the completion date nears.

