Orlando lifestyle magazine highlights Channel 9 reporter Valerie Boey Ramsey

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magazine celebrates remarkable women from all over Central Florida as the 2025 Women of the Year, showcasing their incredible accomplishments, dedication to community engagement and valuable contributions to society.

Valerie Boey Ramsey, a Channel 9 reporter, exemplifies versatility and this year, she is honored as an Orlando Woman of the Year by Orlando Magazine’s May edition.

Boey Ramsey is a committed businesswoman, an enthusiastic community leader and a devoted journalist. She frequently shares her insights as a guest speaker at various events throughout Central Florida.

Recently, she happily took part as a guest speaker at the AAPI lecture hosted last week at the Orange County Regional History Center.

Channel 9 reporter Valerie Boey In the May issue of Orlando magazine, Valerie Boey from Channel 9 is highlighted as Orlando Woman of the Year. (Orlando magazine)

Orlando Magazine highlighted Boey Ramsey as a long-standing journalist and the CEO and owner of VBR Ink, showcasing his impressive dual role in the industry.

When her father’s health started to decline, her husband lovingly encouraged her to find a way to share news that matched her vision, and that’s how VBR Ink blossomed into existence.

Since 2009, she has proudly served as the president of the Asian American Journalists Association’s Florida Chapter.

The Orlando Magazine chatted with her about what makes her unique, exploring her differences and her experiences while growing up.

They quoted Boey Ramsey saying, “She taught me to be proud of being an Asian American and show others that I can fit in and be a valuable part of the community,” says Boey Ramsey. “She continues to teach me about Chinese family traditions and encourages me to help others by mentoring journalism students/professionals and volunteering in the community.”

