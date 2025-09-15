Orlando Olympic star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins gold at Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. — Olympic track and field star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden claimed the gold medal in the 100 meters at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, setting a new World Championships record with a time of 10.61 seconds.

Jefferson-Wooden, a Nike athlete and Orlando area resident, set a record with her performance, shattering her personal and season bests.

Her victory in Tokyo earned her the title of fastest woman in the world this year, and she remains undefeated in the 100 meters in 2025.

Jefferson-Wooden, after her 100-meter win, is favored for the 200 meters and likely to join the USA’s women’s 4x100-meter relay team in Tokyo, possibly earning three gold medals.

Her amazing performance in the 100 meters not only broke the World Championships record but also ranked her as the fourth fastest woman of all time in the event.

