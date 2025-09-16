Orlando player wins over $50K in Florida Lottery evening draw

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Lottery players, it’s time to check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery has announced that one of the two winning Quick-Pick tickets for the evening drawing was sold to a lucky winner in Orange County.

The winning ticket matched the numbers in Monday’s evening draw for Fantasy 5. Those numbers are: 13-15-19-24-30.

Lottery officials announced that the winning ticket, valued at $52,680.00, was bought at Publix, 4870 S Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, as shown on the map below.

Community members and gamers, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

