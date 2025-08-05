Orlando player wins over $50K in Florida Lottery evening draw

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Lottery players, the time has come to check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that a winning ticket for the evening drawing was sold to a lucky winner in Orange County.

The winning ticket matched the numbers in Monday’s draw for Fantasy 5. Those numbers are: 3-9-11-18-33.

Lottery officials announced that the winning ticket, valued at $53,582.10, was bought at Publix located at 5350 Central Florida Parkway in Orlando, as shown on the map below.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

