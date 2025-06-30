Orlando Police make major drug bust, seizing large quantities of drugs and firearms

ORLANDO, Fla. — On June 26, the Orlando Police Department carried out a search warrant at an apartment complex on W.D. Judge Drive, resulting in the seizure of drugs and firearms.

The operation involved multiple units, including the Drug Enforcement Division, Gang Unit, K-9 Unit and SWAT team.

As a result, police seized over 1,100 grams of cannabis, 48.9 grams of MDMA and 30 grams of cocaine.

Orlando drug bust along W.D. Judge Drive Officers seized over 1,100 grams of cannabis, 48.9 grams of MDMA, and 30 grams of cocaine as well as a Draco AK-47 style pistol, a Glock 22, extended magazines, ammunition and evidence consistent with drug sales. (Orlando Police Department/Orlando Police Department)

Officers also found a Draco AK-47 style pistol, a Glock 22, extended magazines and ammunition, as well as evidence of possible drug sales.

The Orlando Police Department has successfully carried out ongoing efforts to reduce crime and improve the quality of life in Orlando neighborhoods.

Officers say the successful execution of this operation underscores the Orlando Police Department’s commitment to combating drug-related crime and ensuring public safety.

