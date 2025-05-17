Orlando rave wins award for massive economic impact

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando (EDC), the globally known dance music festival, has received a Golden Brick Award from the Downtown Orlando Partnership. The festival, held at Tinker Field, won in the entertainment & special events category for 2024.

The win marks a milestone for the event, which has taken place in downtown Orlando for 12 years. According to President & CEO Jill Vaughan of the Downtown Orlando Partnership, EDC Orlando has only been submitted for Golden Brick consideration three times. It was named a finalist each time, but this is its first win.

Read: Driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run accident in Orange County

The Golden Brick Awards program, presented by the Downtown Orlando Partnership, dates back to the late 1970s. The partnership itself was founded in 1961.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group