Osprey Sound Apartments to break ground in Orlando, addressing affordable housing shortage

The Osprey Sound Apartments affordable housing community geared toward senior citizens aged 62 and older will break ground in August on vacant land west ofOrange Blossom Trailin Orlando.

The 30,629-square-foot complex at 5453 S. Rio Grande Ave. will consist of “three wings” with one- to three-bedroom units, along with a common area and pool, according to Orange County records.

A spokesperson for Denver-basedUlysses Development Grouptold Orlando Business Journal the $45 million project is estimated for completion in 18 months.

