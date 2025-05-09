‘Pack the Plane’ community support event reaches new heights

ORLANDO, Fla. — During the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) community event ‘Pack the Plane,’ a Diamond DA50 aircraft delivered food donations totaling about 2,312 meals to families in need via Second Harvest Food Bank.

The event gathered a total of 2,774 pounds of food, exceeding the combined capacity of two Diamond DA50 aircraft, each capable of carrying 1,232 pounds.

The event was organized in collaboration with several partners, including Sheltair, Atlantic Aviation, My Flight, Northern Jet, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Advent Health, Women in Aviation, the Air Line Pilots Association, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and held at Orlando Executive Airport (ORL).

“We are grateful to everyone who came out to make Pack the Plane a success by supporting families in the communities where we live and work,” said Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer of GOAA, which manages MCO and ORL.

“Our partnerships help to foster hope that working together, we can make a difference when it comes to hunger and gives Second Harvest Food Bank fuel for its mission to create hope and nourish lives through a hunger relief network.”

The event also included some wonderful community-focused activities!

Attendees enjoyed aircraft displays, lively music, delicious food trucks and special appearances by the MCO Paw Pilots and Sparky, the beloved mascot of the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team.

