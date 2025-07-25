Portable power stations provide support during hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seniors First will distribute portable power stations to Meals on Wheels clients in Central Florida on July 25, to help them during hurricane season.

The portable power stations will help seniors power essential devices such as cell phones, tablets, radios and portable fans in the event of a power outage. Contributors state that this initiative is part of Seniors First’s ongoing effort to support seniors in Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties.

Grant funding for the project was provided by Heart of Florida United Way. Along with partner agencies like Seniors First, they aim to enhance the well-being of individuals and families to help communities thrive.

Seniors First and Heart of Florida United Way are working to ensure seniors have the resources they need to stay safe and connected during hurricane season.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group