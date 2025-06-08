Post Malone’s on-site parking is completely sold out for Tuesday’s concert

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for the Post Malone concert ahead of time, as event hosts announce that all on-site parking for the music event at Camping World Stadium is already sold out on Tuesday.

For the concert, Camping World Stadium recommends parking in downtown Orlando and taking the free shuttle to and from the event.

Concertgoers should purchase downtown Orlando parking and take the free shuttle to/from the event.

Tickets are still available for the Post Malone concert and can be purchased.

Additionally, please be informed that road closures will be implemented around the stadium starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

POST MALONE TIMELINE

Tuesday, June 10

3:00 p.m.: FREE Stadium Shuttle Service Begins

3:00 p.m.: All Stadium Parking Lots Open

3:00 p.m.: North Box Office Opens (Near Gate A // Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue)

5:00 p.m. Stadium Gates Open (view stadium map)

6:30 p.m.: Event Begins

Post Event: FREE Stadium Shuttle Service Ends // 1 hour after event

