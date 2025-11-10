Public meeting scheduled in Winter Park after increased coyote sightings

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Orange County officials report an increase in coyote sightings in Winter Park, prompting a public meeting scheduled for November 20 at the Winter Park Community Center.

The meeting, organized by Animal Services and Commissioner Kelly Semrad, aims to inform residents about safety measures and recommended actions to take if they encounter a coyote.

Scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m., the event is expected to last approximately one hour.

The rise in coyote sightings has caused concern among Winter Park residents, prompting this informational session. Open to the public, it offers community members a chance to learn and ask questions about safely coexisting with wildlife.

Although the exact reasons for the rise in sightings are unknown, the meeting will primarily provide safety tips and best practices for managing coyotes in city areas. Residents are encouraged to participate in the meeting to learn how to coexist with local wildlife and promote community safety.

