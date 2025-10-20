Routine bicycle violation in Orange County results in arrest

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — A man was arrested after a routine bicycle violation stop led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia in his possession.

During the stop, James Sneed removed a crack pipe from his pocket and threw it into nearby grass, which was later found by officers using dash camera footage.

Mr. Sneed was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence following the incident.

Officers dash camera footage revealed the discarded crack pipe just a few feet from where Mr. Sneed was standing.

