Semi-truck catches fire in Winter Garden, fire officials report

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — This morning, a semi-truck caught fire on the Florida Turnpike southbound near Mile Marker 272, causing delays for commuters in the area.

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) responded to the incident. The fire was reported at 8:20 AM, and OCFRD crews arrived promptly to contain the blaze. The fire was confined to the truck’s passenger compartment, leaving the trailer unaffected.

Semi-Truck Fire in Winter Garden This morning, OCFRD responded to a semi-truck on fire on FL Turnpike SB near MM 272. (Orange County Fire Rescue Department/Orange County Fire Rescue Department)

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported a major crash and police activity at Exit 272, causing traffic to back up to Exit 278.

When the fire department arrived, the passenger compartment was engulfed, but firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the vehicle trailer.

FDOT’s updates showed that the ramp to Exit 272, S.R. 50 West, was closed because of the incident, causing traffic congestion that stretched several miles behind.

Semi-Truck Fire in Winter Garden This morning, OCFRD responded to a semi-truck on fire on FL Turnpike SB near MM 272. (Orange County Fire Rescue Department/Orange County Fire Rescue Department)

OCFRD’s quick response ensured the fire was put out quickly, though lane closures caused significant traffic disruptions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group