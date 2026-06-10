Severe thunderstorms cause flight delays at Orlando International Airport

Update 3 p.m.:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Flight delays at Orlando International Airport (MCO) are currently low, with most arrivals and departures experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also shares that there are only minor gate holds and taxi delays for departures, along with very few airborne delays for incoming flights.

Severe thunderstorms halt departures at Orlando International Airport

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has temporarily halted departures due to severe thunderstorms, impacting flights across multiple zones, according to the FAA.

The ground stop, initiated at 2:07 p.m., affects several key airports and may extend depending on weather conditions.

Travelers should brace for potential delays as the situation unfolds. Stay with Channel 9 for updates as they come in.

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