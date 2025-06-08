S.R. 408 ramps will close overnight at Conway

, Fla. — According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), drivers should use caution due to overnight closures of the eastbound State Road (S.R.) 408 off-ramp to Conway Road (S.R. 15) (Exit 13) and the westbound S.R. 408 on-ramp from Conway Road from Sunday, June 8, to Thursday, June 12.

This work is part of FDOT’s resurfacing project on Conway Road from Devonshire Lane to Lake Underhill Road.

Work on the ramps will start as early as 11 p.m. nightly and is expected to wrap up by 6 a.m. the next morning, with the final closure ending on Friday, June 13.

Detour Information:

Motorists traveling north on Conway Road who wish to access westbound S.R. 408 should turn left on Lake Underhill Road and continue west to South Street. Drivers should head west on South Street to access westbound S.R. 408.

Alternatively, motorists can head east on Lake Underhill Road, then turn left onto northbound Andes Avenue to access the westbound S.R. 408 entrance ramp.

Motorists traveling east on S.R. 408 who wish to access Conway Road should exit early at Bumby Avenue (Exit 12A), continue east on Anderson Street, then turn right onto Lake Underhill Road, continuing east to Conway Road.

Please see the attached detour maps for detailed information. In addition to the detours, periodic single-lane closures will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

