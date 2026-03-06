Surveillance footage leads to murder charge in 2025 hit-and-run case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a 2025 hit-and-run that investigators now say was an intentional act.

Elijah Richard Emmans was taken into custody after surveillance footage led authorities to reclassify the case from vehicular manslaughter to premeditated murder.

The investigation follows an incident on Nov. 20, 2025, near 2800 Wakulla Way, where 17-year-old Mikhail Cuba was hit by a vehicle and left in critical condition. Cuba died three days later on Nov. 23, 2025.

Surveillance footage found by investigators showed that Cuba was deliberately attacked. The discovery led detectives to shift the investigation from vehicular manslaughter to premeditated murder.

Homicide detectives obtained a warrant for Emmans, born in August 2008. He was taken into custody on the afternoon of March 6, 2026.

Emmans was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center after his arrest.

