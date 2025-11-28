Suspect arrested in connection with October shooting at Epic Theaters in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County have arrested a man in connection with a shooting outside Epic Theaters in Orlando on October 20th.

Eros Romero is currently held without bail and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, witness tampering, and gun offenses.

The shooting took place between two men outside the theater on Eagle Watch Drive.

After the shooting, Romero and two other suspects allegedly fled the scene but then crashed their vehicle at Lee and Wymore Road.

