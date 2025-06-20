‘THA CARTER VI’ tour visits Orlando for the first time in 14 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Celebrating more than 20 years of the ‘Tha Carter’ series, the legendary rap artist Lil Wayne is visiting Orlando for the first time in 14 years to perform.

Live Nation is hosting the show and if you haven’t grabbed your tickets yet, concert-goers should secure them early since they usually sell out quickly.

Hip-Hop and Rap Legend, Lil Wayne, makes a long-awaited first performance in 14 years at the Kia Center on October 1.

2025 BET Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The multi-award-winning, multi-platinum legend is one of the best-selling artists ever. Tickets went on sale starting June 6, so don’t miss out on the fantastic opportunity to enjoy an amazing performance and have a great time.

Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington will be special guests with Lil Wayne on all dates and NoCap on select dates.

Tickets have a general starting price of $35.50, subject to change.

The tour offers an excellent selection of VIP packages and experiences that elevate this iconic experience.

These packages include fantastic perks like premium tickets, a limited-edition poster, a specially designed gift, early entry into the venue and so much more.

