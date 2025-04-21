A three-car collision resulted in three injuries over the holiday weekend

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. —

Three people were injured in a three-car collision on the Florida Turnpike on Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that the crash occurred along the northbound lanes within the area of Winter Garden.

Injured passengers include a 25-year-old Apopka man, a 70-year-old Sebring man and a 61-year-old Lady Lake woman.

All persons involved in the three-car collision were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC).

The man from Apopka reportedly sustained critical injuries during the impact of the collision, but was reported to be in stable condition.

No information was released about the other two transported.

The crash remains under investigation.

