Traffic Advisory: Overnight closures set for State Road 408 ramps at Conway Road

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin overnight closures of the eastbound State Road (S.R.) 408 off-ramp to Conway Road (S.R. 15) (Exit 13) as well as the westbound S.R. 408 on-ramp from Conway Road.

To facilitate paving operations, ramp closures will start on Sunday, May 18, and end on Friday, May 23. The closures will begin as early as 11 p.m. each night and are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m.

The next morning marks the final closure, set for Saturday, May 24. This work is part of FDOT’s resurfacing project along Conway Road from Devonshire Lane to Lake Underhill Road.

Detour Information:

Motorists traveling north on Conway Road who wish to access westbound S.R. 408 should turn left on Lake Underhill Road and continue west to South Street. From there, drivers should head west on South Street to access westbound S.R. 408.

Alternatively, motorists can head east on Lake Underhill Road, then turn left onto northbound Andes Avenue to access the westbound S.R. 408 entrance ramp.

Motorists traveling east on S.R. 408 who wish to access Conway Road should exit early at Bumby Avenue (Exit 12A), continue east on Anderson Street, then turn right onto Lake Underhill Road, continuing east to Conway Road.

Detours and single lane closures will occur during the day and night.

FDOT advises everyone to reduce speed, follow posted signage and exercise extra caution in the work zone.

For additional details regarding this project and the latest lane closure updates, please visit the project webpage here.

