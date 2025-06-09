Orange County

Two local hikers are rescued by Wyatt, Orange County Sheriff’s K9 partner

K9 partner, Wyatt rescues locals Wyatt, sprang into action in Split Oak Forest, Sector II, to locate two lost hikers.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff Officers, along with their wonderful K9 partner, Wyatt, jumped into action in Split Oak Forest and successfully located two lost hikers.

As Wyatt navigated through the dense woods and overgrown brush, he kept a close eye on the trail in the Split Oak Forest, which is generally marked on the map below.

Local sheriffs shared the rescue story on their social media to showcase the hikers’ quick and safe rescue. The grateful hikers wanted to freeze the moment with a photo.

A heartfelt thanks to K9 Wyatt and all the deputies who responded.

