Vans Warped Tour is making its return to Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vans Warped Tour is returning to Orlando this weekend, November 15-16, at Tink Field. This event is particularly significant as it marks the final stop of its remarkable 30th anniversary celebration.

The festival, celebrated for its diverse lineup of punk rock, alternative, metal, and emo bands, will showcase performances by artists including All Time Low, Bowling For Soup, Boys Like Girls, and a surprise appearance by Hawthorne Heights.

Vans Warped Tour Orlando Vans Warped Tour is returning to Orlando this weekend, November 15-16, at Tink Field.

The Vans Warped Tour has partnered with Feed The Children Now for 20 years, supporting charitable causes. Tickets for the Orlando event are available through the Official Ticket Exchange, allowing fans to join this iconic festival.

Vans Warped Tour Orlando Vans Warped Tour is returning to Orlando this weekend, November 15-16, at Tink Field.

The festival maintains a strict zero-tolerance drug policy, with police on site, to emphasize safety and responsibility.

As it is an all-ages event, everyone is welcome to enjoy the music. However, alcohol is only permitted for individuals aged 21 and older, provided they present a valid ID.

Vans Warped Tour Orlando Vans Warped Tour is returning to Orlando this weekend, November 15-16, at Tink Field.

Festival policies ban re-entry, camping, refunds, and exchanges to ensure a smooth, secure experience. The Vans Warped Tour (1995-2019) became a cultural phenomenon, showcasing emerging artists and alternative culture.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group