Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There was a fatal accident on State Road 436 at Lake Pleasant Road, where a Harley-Davidson Road King collided with a Ford Maverick, killing Cindy Romero, a passenger in the Harley.

It happened when the Ford Maverick, going west, tried to make a U-turn at the intersection, crossing into the path of an eastbound Harley Davidson. The crash sent the motorcycle’s rider and passenger flying from the vehicle.

Authorities reported that the Harley Davidson rider was taken to ORMC with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger, Romero, was pronounced dead at Advent Health Apopka.

Everyone in the Ford Maverick was unharmed and stayed at the scene after the crash. The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, and video footage won’t be released because it’s part of an active traffic homicide investigation.

As the investigation goes on, authorities are working hard to find out what exactly caused the accident. Meanwhile, the community is grieving the loss of Romero. Family members of the victim have set up a GoFundMe page, which you can view here or on our weblinks page.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group