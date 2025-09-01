Voters in Orange County will vote to fill vacancies in Senate District 15 and House 40

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Voters in West Orange County will head to the polls on Tuesday, September 2, for a special election to fill vacancies in Senate District 15 and House District 40.

The special election follows the death of state Sen. Geraldine Thompson, who previously represented Senate District 15. It will determine her successor and fill the vacancy in House District 40.

Senate District 15 covers a large area of northwest Orange County, extending south to Sand Lake Road, and includes communities such as Winter Garden, Oakland, and Pine Hills. House District 40 is located within Senate District 15 and encompasses areas like College Park and Ocoee.

In the Democratic primary for the Senate, state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis won about 43% of the vote and will face Republican Willie J. Montague in the general election. Bracy Davis’ chief of staff, RaShon Young, won the Democratic primary for the House seat and will compete against Republican Tuan Le and write-in Chris Hall.

On election day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters can find information about polling locations on the supervisor of elections’ website.

The outcome of this important election will decide who represents these districts in the Florida Legislature, influencing local governance and policy choices.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group