Winter Park adds 51 parking spaces at Library & Events Center

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The city of Winter Park began a 12-week parking expansion project Feb. 16 to add 51 additional spaces at the Library & Events Center.

The construction is part of an effort to increase parking capacity for visitors at the facility.

The project is divided into two construction phases. The first phase includes installing 18 parking spaces on Harper Street.

This part of the work is expected to take three weeks to finish.

The second phase targets the facility’s main parking lot. Crews will add 33 parking spaces to this area over a nine-week installation period.

This phase accounts for the majority of the 51-space expansion.

The Harper Street spaces should be finished by Tuesday, March 10, and work on the main parking lot by Monday, May 18.

Timelines may change due to weather.

