Orlando among potential team training hubs for World Cup 2026

Orlando is among the cities presented as options to host team training during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city was one of 26 locations added for teams to be able to train and rest between matches. FIFA announced the additional options Nov. 22.

Orlando had been in the running to host games for the tournament, but ultimately was not selected.

World Cup games in Florida will be hosted in Miami, with other games in the southeast U.S. being played in Atlanta.

Orlando’s training site will be the Orlando City SC Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park and teams would be hosted at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel.

The draw for where the 48 national teams will play will occur in December 2025, and teams will submit their selections for sites after that.

