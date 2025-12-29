Jason Revoldt appointed new Orlando Fire Chief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Monday the appointment of Jason Revoldt as the 22nd Fire Chief of the Orlando Fire Department.

Revoldt, who has served nearly 25 years with the department, was appointed Interim Fire Chief in October and will be officially sworn in at a later date.

Revoldt expressed gratitude for his appointment, stating, “I’m truly humbled by the trust placed in me by Mayor Dyer, the residents of Orlando, and—most importantly—my fire family.”

He emphasized his commitment to the department, saying, “For nearly a quarter of a century, I’ve been fortunate to serve this department and I promise to never take that trust for granted.”

As Fire Chief, Revoldt will oversee the Orlando Fire Department’s operations and serve as chief counsel to the mayor on public safety matters.

Revoldt has a diverse background with the Orlando Fire Department, having held multiple leadership and operational roles, including Arson/Bomb Commander, Deputy Chief of the Life Safety Bureau and Fire Marshal.

He will be the first Fire Chief in Orlando to also be a sworn law enforcement officer, which highlights a unique perspective he brings to the position.

As an arson investigator, he and his late K-9 arson partner, Nessie, significantly contributed to solving arson cases across Florida.

He also developed the Youth Fire Setters Program, which diverts children aged 6 to 16 away from the juvenile justice system by educating them on the dangers of fire-setting.

In his role as Deputy Chief of the Life Safety Bureau, Revoldt was instrumental in the construction of various fire stations, including Fire Station 6 and the design of Fire Station 18.

His focus has been on strategically placing fire stations to serve Orlando’s growing communities efficiently and he will continue to prioritize first responder health and safety as Fire Chief, including leading the development of a new Fire Training Center.

Revoldt has received significant recognition for his service, including a Class IV Meritorious Award for saving a near-drowning victim. This prestigious recognition is awarded to personnel who demonstrate exceptional judgment, showcasing his commitment to saving lives and serving the community effectively.

Looking ahead, Revoldt’s vision for the Orlando Fire Department focuses on continuing to progress alongside the city’s growth and enhancing emergency service needs.

He aims to maintain a family-oriented culture within the department while upholding OFD’s 140-year tradition of professional development and high-quality service for residents.

