Orlando approves $7 million to expand police drone program

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council approved a nearly $7 million expansion of the city’s “Drone as a First Responder” program to help police reach crime scenes faster.

The initiative enables aerial technology to launch immediately upon receipt of an emergency call.

The program is designed to provide officers with real-time video and increased situational awareness before they arrive on the scene.

Drones are integrated into the emergency response process to provide law enforcement with immediate data during active incidents.

The funding will expand the city’s existing drone program.

