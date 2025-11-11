Orlando approves cameras in school zones to boost student safety

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city commissioners have approved a contract to install cameras in 26 school zones to enhance safety by slowing down drivers.

The cameras, provided by Verra Mobility, are intended to deter speeding in school zones by automatically issuing citations to violators.

Drivers caught speeding in these zones will receive a citation in the mail, with fines ranging from $100 to $158. Similar camera systems have been implemented in other cities and counties, indicating a growing trend toward automated traffic enforcement in school zones.

The initiative aims to improve safety for children and pedestrians in school areas, with the new cameras expected to be operational soon.

