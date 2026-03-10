Orlando begins removing Pulse nightclub sign

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews are set to begin taking down this sign outside of the former Pulse nightclub on Tuesday.

The work marks a major step in site preparations before the building is scheduled for demolition next week.

The demolition comes as Orlando approaches the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 tragedy.

The city of Orlando took over the project and purchased the property for $2 million after a private foundation failed to complete a permanent memorial and museum.

The permanent memorial is planned to include both indoor and outdoor components.

Project planners are currently targeting late 2027 for the official opening of the completed site.

The memorial honors the victims of the June 12, 2016, mass shooting.

During the tragedy, a gunman opened fire inside the nightclub, killing 49 people and injuring more than 50 others.

The path to a permanent memorial has lasted nearly a decade.

Following the shooting, the nightclub owner created the OnePulse Foundation to fundraise for a national memorial and museum.

By 2022, survivors and families expressed concerns regarding the cost of the project and the slow pace of development.

The OnePulse Foundation eventually canceled the museum project after facing financial and leadership problems.

The organization was later dismantled, leading the city of Orlando to step in and purchase the property for $2 million.

In 2024, the city established the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee to lead discussions on site plans.

Throughout 2025, officials secured additional funding from Orange County, finalized conceptual designs and removed artifacts from the interior of the building to prepare for the current phase of work.

Full demolition of the site is expected to begin next week. Planners are currently working toward an opening date in late 2027.

