Orlando celebrates 150 years with a citywide day of service

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is celebrating its 150th birthday with a citywide Day of Service this Thursday, inviting residents to participate in various community projects across all six districts.

Organized by city commissioners in partnership with Keep Orlando Beautiful and other non-profit organizations, the event aims to engage the community in service-focused activities.

In District 1, volunteers will pack hygiene kits at the Vista Lakes Club House, which will be distributed to residents in need.

District 2 will focus on engaging seniors and preserving memories at the Englewood Neighborhood Center. Volunteers will assist older residents in sharing their recollections of the city’s history.

District 3 volunteers will sort and pack food at Edgewater High School to be distributed to those in need. In District 4, a community litter cleanup will take place at The Center Orlando. District 5 will also involve food sorting and packing at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Finally, District 6 will host a park cleanup at Eagle Nest Park.

Click here for more information about the community projects.

