Orlando City SC Signs teenager Gustavo Caraballo to short-term agreement

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Soccer Club announced Saturday the signing of Midfielder Gustavo Caraballo to a short-term agreement.

Caraballo made his First-Team debut on March 1 in Orlando City’s 4-2 win over Toronto FC.

He officially became the youngest player in Club history to appear for the Club at 16 years and 184 days old.

Caraballo will be available for selection for Orlando City’s next match at New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, March 8.

