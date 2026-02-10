Orlando City SC’s vibrant gold jersey honors community and heritage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City SC revealed its new “Sunken Treasure Kit” today, exciting fans with a vibrant gold jersey for the very first time in club history.

Sponsored by Orlando Health, this special kit will serve as the club’s community jersey through the 2027-28 Major League Soccer season, celebrating the team’s strong bond with the community.

The design draws on Florida’s Treasure Coast history, especially the 1715 Treasure Fleet, which sank during a hurricane. Although millions of dollars in gold and silver have been recovered since the 1960s, officials say the kit symbolizes discovery and regional history.

The jersey has a “Florida Gold” base color highlighted with deep purple and white accents, representing the shine of underwater treasure. A tonal lion design and flowing ships span the fabric, inspired by carved figureheads found on Atlantic ships.

The kit features nautical details on the neck and hem reflecting seafaring culture. A gold doubloon with the inscription, “The treasure is the memories we make,” is on the back of the neck. At the front hem, a nautical compass jock tag displays lyrics echoing the sea shanty “Good-Bye, Fare Ye Well,” which sailors used to boost morale during voyages.

The new kit is currently available for purchase online. Orlando City will unveil the Sunken Treasure Kit during their home opener on February 21 against Red Bull New York. The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

