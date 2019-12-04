Orlando City Soccer Club names new head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City Soccer Club said Wednesday morning that it has appointed Óscar Pareja as the team's new head coach.
Pareja, 51, returns to Major League Soccer from Club Tijuana of Liga MX.
The former MLS Coach of the Year previously spent five seasons as head coach of FC Dallas, compiling a 78-49-43 record.
"Óscar checked all the boxes we were looking to fill," said Luiz Muzzi, Orlando City Soccer Club's executive vice president of soccer operations. "His vision is aligned with the plans that we have as a club to invest in and develop players at all levels of our pyramid to be both proud and successful when wearing the Orlando City crest."
As a player for Independiente Medellin and Deportivo Cali, Pareja played in almost 400 games in his native country of Colombia before playing for the New England Revolution and the Dallas Burn.
"Orlando is an incredible soccer city with an especially passionate and dedicated fan base," Pareja said in a statement. "I can't wait to get started."
