Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan criticizes changes to police liaison program

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando city commissioner is pushing back against changes to a program that assigned a dedicated police officer to work directly with members of the city commission.

Patty Sheehan says the adjustments to the Orlando Police Department Community Liaison Program could impact crime prevention efforts in her district.

For more than a decade, Sheehan has worked with the same police liaison officer, Eddie Rosado. But the program recently changed under Police Chief Eric Smith, who streamlined the role.

The liaison program was originally designed, so each city commissioner had a specific officer assigned to their district. Those officers helped with a range of duties, including driving commissioners to community events and working with residents on public safety concerns.

City officials say the changes were partly made because there have been allegations over the years that some liaison officers were asked to perform duties outside their normal police responsibilities. Rosado has been investigated three times but was only once given a day of suspension. She says she has never abused the program.

Sheehan argues the changes mean her liaison officer is not out as much as she should be.

“I feel that by him not being out, basically being a full-time patrol officer in my district, that crime is going up in my district. I’m distressed by that,” Sheehan said.

Data from the commissioner’s office shows some increases in calls for service in parts of her district. In the Colonial town Center area, calls rose from 539 this time last year to 596 this year. Colonial town North increased from 152 calls in February 2025 to 190 this year, while Colonial town South also saw an increase.

However, other areas in the district—including the Central Business District, Delaney Park, and Lake Como—have seen calls for service decrease.

Sheehan is now asking the police chief and fellow commissioners to meet and create a clearer policy for how liaison officers should operate moving forward.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department said its priorities remain reducing violent crime and strengthening community engagement. The department noted that through programs like the Community Liaison Program, Neighborhood Patrol Units, and Patrol Units, officers work closely with residents to address concerns and support continued crime reduction.

According to the department, overall crime in Orlando has dropped by 22% over the past two years.

Police officials say they value input from city commissioners, and Chief Smith plans to meet with Sheehan to discuss the future of the liaison program.

