Orlando to discuss plan to increase red light cameras

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council is considering adding more red light traffic cameras as part of the Vision Zero Traffic Safety Plan.

The initiative aims to reduce the number of traffic injuries and deaths in the city.

The council meeting to discuss this proposal is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.

The outcome of the meeting will determine whether Orlando will see an increase in red light cameras, potentially impacting daily commutes and traffic safety.

