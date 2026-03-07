Orlando distillery plans move to downtown location away from airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — P1 Vodka intends to relocate its distillery from its current site near the airport to a new downtown Orlando location. The proposed site for the Gold Crest Distillery brand would be situated across from the federal courthouse.

The relocation proposal will undergo a formal review by the Municipal Planning Board, with a tentative hearing scheduled for April 21.

The property under consideration for relocation is a 0.4-acre site within the city’s District Five.

The distillery’s site is situated north of West Central Boulevard and south of Grove Park Drive. Its boundaries extend east of North Terry Avenue and west of North Division Avenue.

