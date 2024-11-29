Orlando Dreamers continue push for MLB amid Rays’ stadium fiasco, though key questions remain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Though Pat Williams is gone, the push for the Orlando Dreamers continues.

The group in a press release highlighted it is still pursuing a Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise this decade in Orlando, whether through expansion or relocation. Williams — the co-founder of the Orlando Magic who had been the face of the Dreamers’ push — died in July.

The release comes as Jim Schnorf, a co-founder of the team, said the team received an increased number of inquiries on how the delay on approving bonds for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium in St. Petersburg may impact them. Orlando Business Journal sister paper Tampa Bay Business Journal reported Kathleen Peters, chair of the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners, gave the team a Dec. 1 deadline to either commit to the existing funding deal for a new stadium in downtown St. Petersburg or to terminate it.

