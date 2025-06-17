Orlando Dreamers make first public appearance at International Drive Chamber of Commerce

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time, a room was filled with all the individuals who could turn Major League Baseball in Orlando from fantasy to reality.

The principals of the Orlando Dreamers, the group leading the effort, made their first public appearance together, speaking to the International Drive Chamber of Commerce.

Anchor investor Dr. Rick Workman, COO Jim Schnorf, and MLB Ambassador and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin were a part of the panel. Co-investor John Morgan was was out of town.

They say they have the money. They just need public support.

They must convince Orange County leaders that the Orlando Dreamers isn’t just a pipe dream.

“This is once in a generation opportunity,” said COO Jim Schnorf.

The Orlando Dreamers say the proposed stadium will be in use beyond the 81 home games each season.

There’s talk of a baseball Hall of Fame and using the stadium as a concert venue.

The Dreamers say it would rake in millions of tourist development tax dollars for the county.

But so far, Orange County leaders like Mayor Jerry Demings aren’t ready to say ‘play ball’ just yet.

“We haven’t seen anything yet. We haven’t even seen any specific proposals to even look at. So, I think there’s still a lot of questions, not as many answers, but I thought they did a good job today,” said Phil Diamond, Orange County Comptroller.

“What we have to do is show Major League Baseball that we checked all the boxes,” Larkin said.

The box that the Orlando Dreamers still need to check is a public partnership with Orange County Government.

The Dreamers say it could be a simple statement. It doesn’t have to be a non-binding contract just yet.

“That’s what we need right now. The clock is ticking,” Schnorf said.

The International Drive Chamber of Commerce says they’re not quite ready to make a statement.

The Chamber says the meeting on Monday was all about learning more about the Dreamers’ plans.

