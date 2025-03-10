Orlando drops plans for controversial SODO shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer released a statement on Monday confirming that the proposed homeless shelter in the SODO community will not be moving forward.

The issue has sparked controversy, as some residents say they are unsure how the new shelter would impact the surrounding communities.

Neighbors and fellow community members expressed their concerns two weeks ago at a town hall meeting. City officials want to use the Orange County Work Release Center on Kaley Avenue for the shelter, and the community is worried the facility could bring crime and traffic to the area.

“Over the last several years, the City of Orlando has researched potential shelter sites throughout the area to meet this need. Most recently this included a partnership with Orange County to assess a vacant corrections facility just south of downtown. Unfortunately, we have determined that this location is not feasible,” Dyer said in a statement.

“Thank you to the Orlando City Council for their willingness to pursue bold strategies to meet the needs of the unsheltered population, especially Commissioner Patty Sheehan for her leadership in listening to the concerns of residents in her district as we evaluated the Kaley Street shelter option,” he said.

The mayor said he arrived at this decision after hearing residents’ personal stories and concerns.

He said he and city officials will continue to search for a solution to address area homelessness, calling it “one of our community’s most complex challenges.”

“But we can’t give up. Homelessness can’t just be someone else’s problem. It’s not a challenge we can simply push away out of fear. We must address it and offer support to the unsheltered, together,” he said.

