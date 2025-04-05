Local

Orlando eyes bid for 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup host city status

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Lindsey Horan #10 of Team United States runs with the ball during the Women's Gold Medal match between Brazil and United States of America during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando wants to be a host city for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

FIFA announced at the 2025 UEFA Congress the United States and its partners in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football were the sole bid for the 2031 tournament after a deadline passed for bids.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the tournament could include a mix of cities in the U.S. and others in Concacaf, such as Mexico.

