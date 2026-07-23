Orlando Family Stage expands educational programs for 2026-27 season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Family Stage is expanding its educational offerings for the 2026-27 season, adding new classes, family workshops and a theater troupe for homeschooled students.

Registration is now open for programs serving children from infancy through high school.

The expanded schedule includes weekend and after-school classes in acting, musical theater, creative drama and technical theater. The organization is also launching a Junior Thespian Troupe for homeschooled students.

The troupe will give students opportunities to develop performance and leadership skills, participate in evaluated events and connect with other young performers.

“Children are often described as future audiences or future artists,” Executive Director Chris Brown said. “We see them differently. They are people with important stories, ideas and voices right now.”

Programs for younger children include Baby & Me, which uses music, movement and sensory play, as well as Story Stroll and immersive performances created for young audiences.

Orlando Family Stage will also introduce post-show family workshops following select performances. The workshops will use activities, games and discussions to explore each production’s characters, themes and creative process.

Students seeking performance experience can participate in the organization’s Youth Academy musicals. The upcoming season includes “Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical” from Dec. 4-6 and “Trolls The Musical Jr.” from April 30 through May 2.

The organization also works with the University of Central Florida’s Theatre for Young Audiences graduate program, giving UCF students professional experience while supporting productions and educational programs for local families.

Families can view available programs and register at OrlandoFamilyStage.com.

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