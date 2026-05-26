Orlando Family Stage offers Theatre for the Very Young summer program

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Family Stage is offering a summer program called Theatre for the Very Young, designed for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, and their caregivers. The program allows families to spend their summer exploring imagination, movement and storytelling.

The program, created specifically for children ages 0-5, blends together storytelling, sensory play, music and movement designed to support creativity, confidenc and early childhood learning.

“Summer is such an important time for continued learning, exploration, and connection for young children,” said Jennifer Adams-Carrasquillo, Senior Director of Education at Orlando Family Stage.

Research has shown that children can lose academic progress during the summer months. Studies have also found that arts-based summer experiences can help children maintain social, cognitive and communication skills.

These experiences give families a joyful, low-pressure space to play together while supporting early developmental milestones through creativity and imagination. Families loved coming back again and again for Puppet Play Day last summer, and we’re excited to continue offering these opportunities for playful learning and connection throughout the summer season," according to Adams-Carrasquillo.

All Baby & Me classes take place at 9 a.m. at Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E Princeton St. in Orlando’s Loch Haven Park.

Designed for babies ages 0–24 months and their caregivers, Baby & Me classes feature dramatic play, storytelling, music, and sensory exploration in a welcoming environment that encourages movement, imagination, and social interaction.

Summer themes include:

Baby & Me: Thing 1, Thing 2, Thing Me and You! — June 6 & June 27

— June 6 & June 27 Baby & Me: Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Toes — July 11 & July 25

— July 11 & July 25 Baby & Me: Playtime at the Petting Zoo — August 8 & August 22

Families can expect:

Interactive classes led by experienced teaching artists

Opportunities for caregiver and child connection

Activities that may include floor play, movement, and lifting children during participation

Advance reservations are encouraged. Walk-ins are not guaranteed. Two adults per child maximum.

Written by Jennifer Adams-Carrasquillo, Yo, Ho, Ho! Let’s Go! is a 30-minute interactive theatrical adventure designed specifically for children ages 1–5. All performances take place at Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E Princeton St. in Orlando’s Loch Haven Park.

Young audiences join a pirate crew on the high seas as they follow a treasure map and encounter parrots, crabs, mermaids, and more along the way. The multi-sensory experience encourages caregiver participation and imaginative play while introducing young audiences to live theatre in a developmentally accessible format.

Performance dates:

Sunday, June 14, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Saturday, June 20, 2026 @ 3:30 PM

Father’s Day Performance Sunday, June 21, 2026 @ 3:30 PM

Sunday, June 28, 2026 @ 3:30 PM

Sunday, July 5, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Saturday, July 11, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Sunday, July 12, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Sunday, July 12, 2026 @ 3:30 PM

Sunday, July 19, 2026 @ 3:30 PM

Saturday, July 25, 2026 @ 11:30 AM

Saturday, July 25, 2026 @ 3:30 PM

Hop into a world of imagination with Peter Rabbit and his mischievous siblings Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-tail. All performances take place at Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E Princeton St. in Orlando’s Loch Haven Park.

During this 30-minute interactive experience, children and caregivers will:

Create their own puppets

Explore Mr. McGregor’s Garden through creative drama

Enjoy a playful puppet performance featuring the beloved bunny characters

Designed for toddlers and preschoolers ages 2–5, Puppet Play Day: Peter Rabbit combines crafting, storytelling, movement, and performance into a hands-on theatrical adventure that sparks imagination, movement, and early social skills. Two adults per child maximum.

Performance dates:

Sunday, June 14, 2026 @ 3:30 PM

Friday, June 19, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Saturday, June 20, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Father’s Day Performance Sunday, June 21, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Sunday, June 28, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Friday, July 3, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Saturday, July 18, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Sunday, July 19, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Sunday, July 26, 2026 @ 10:00 AM

Sunday, July 26, 2026 @ 3:30 PM

Tickets and additional information are available at Orlando Family Stage.

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