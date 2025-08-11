Orlando felon busted with marijuana, loaded gun, fake IDs, and toddler in car, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A convicted felon from Orlando was arrested in Winter Haven after police said he was smoking marijuana in a park after hours with a two-year-old child in the vehicle.

Winter Haven police said the arrest came while they were patrolling Lake Maude Nature Park last week.

Officers said they approached a car because it was parked in an area that was closed.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers said they smelled burning cannabis and later identified the driver as 24-year-old Deamonte Earl Lee Hill from Orlando.

“Our officers consistently conduct proactive patrols throughout our city day and night to ensure our parks are safe for all residents and visitors,” said Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe.

According to a report, Hill did not possess a medical marijuana card, and officers noticed a small child in the vehicle’s car seat.

A search of the vehicle revealed a container with marijuana near the center console and a loaded Glock handgun under the front passenger seat, police said.

Officers said Hill initially denied being a convicted felon, but a records search revealed a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in September 2024 in Orange County.

Officers also found multiple driver’s licenses and identification cards with Hill’s photo but different names, which Hill admitted were fake IDs.

Hill was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of forged or stolen driver’s licenses, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said the child was handed over to another individual at the scene.

