Orlando Fire working to stop gas leak in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department Hazmat Team is currently working a gas leak in The Milk District.

The Hazmat Team is working with TECO to stop a gas leak at Jefferson Avenue & Bumby Street in Orlando.

According to OFD, the gas leak has been difficult to locate.

Traffic in the area is being affected.

Several homes have been evacuated for residents’ safety.

