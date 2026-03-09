Orlando gas prices surge, now above national average

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gasoline prices in Central Florida surged to an average of $3.49 per gallon for regular unleaded on Monday, March 9. This represents an increase of approximately 60 cents in a single week.

AAA stated that the sharp increase is caused by global oil supply concerns due to conflict in the Middle East. The current price surge now aligns Central Florida with the statewide average.

Several metro areas in Central Florida reported averages higher than the state mean.

Homosassa Springs recorded the highest price at $3.57 per gallon.

Gainesville followed at $3.55, while Daytona Beach reached $3.54.

In Orlando, gasoline prices rose above the national average, which currently sits at $3.45 per gallon.

The Villages maintained an average of approximately $3.50 or more, which remains consistent with neighboring county figures.

Statewide averages for other fuels shifted. Mid-grade gasoline is $3.953, premium unleaded $4.274, and diesel $4.757 per gallon.

