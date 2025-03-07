Orlando Health to host 30th annual Down Syndrome Clinic on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health will host its 30th annual Down Syndrome Clinic on Saturday.

The clinic offers free medical screenings and resources for families.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Howard Phillips Center.

Kids can get mini consultations across multiple specialties, helping them access care faster.

Organizers say the goal is to make healthcare more accessible for families in need.

