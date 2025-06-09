Orlando to host three major clubs for FIFA Club World Cup training camps

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Three prominent international football clubs will designate Orlando as their central hub for the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

German club FC Bayern München, Italian team Juventus FC, and Brazilian team CR Flamengo are excited to use venues in sunny Orlando as their base camp for the upcoming tournament.

The camp kicks off on June 14 and runs through July 13, bringing together some of the best teams in the world.

Orlando will host six of the 32-team tournament’s games and is the only city of the 11 hosts with two stadiums — Camping World and Inter&Co — where matches will take place.

Florida has the most training sites of any state, with nine, followed by California with five and New Jersey with four.

